Lewis and Clark Community College will host a community E-Waste drive on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23. From 9am until noon both days, you can bring almost anything with a cord to the Tolle Lane parking lot across from the Lewis & Clark Godfrey Campus and dispose of it for free.
Nate Keener, the Director of Sustainability at Lewis and Clark, tells The Big Z most anything that has a cord or batteries can be e-cycled.
All types of televisions, along with computer monitors, dehumidifiers, and refrigerators will be accepted with a charge from $5-$35 depending on size and type. For more information on what will and will not be accepted you call Keener at 618-468-2782.