Lewis and Clark Community College will host a community E-Waste drive in a couple of weeks. From 9am until noon both November 4 & 5, you can bring your electronic waste to the Tolle Lane parking lot across from the Lewis & Clark Godfrey Campus and dispose of it for free.
Nate Keener, the Director of Sustainability at Lewis and Clark, tells The Big Z most anything that has a cord or batteries can be e-cycled.
All types of televisions, along with computer monitors, dehumidifiers, and refrigerators will be accepted with a charge from $5-$35 depending on size and type.
The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:
• Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)
• Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers
• Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players
• Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.
• VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)
• Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture
• Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment
• Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.
• Air conditioners, refrigerators and humidifiers
• White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.
• Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify equipment.)
• Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)
• Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.
• Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment
• Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items
• PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)
• Non-ferrous metals
The following items will NOT be accepted:
• Radioactive materials
• Alkaline batteries
• Light bulbs
• Household smoke detectors
• Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)
• Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)
• Flammable materials
• Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)
• Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)
• DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes
The following items will be accepted but with a fee/charge:
• Depending on size it will cost $5-$35 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle CRT, Projection, Plasma, flat screen and Console TV’s.
• Depending on size it will cost $5-$20 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle LCD, LED, CRT monitors CJD to collect the fee.
• Depending on size it will cost $5-$10 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle Dehumidifies, mini Fridges, refrigerators.
Safety rules for Residents:
In order to ensure the health and safety of all, residents shall follow the below required guidelines. Workers may refuse service if a resident fails to comply with the below rules.
• Materials to be recycled must be in the hatchback area or trunk of the vehicle.
• Residents will remain in the vehicle with windows up, and our workers will unload for you.
• Residents will unlock/open the trunk from inside the vehicle to allow worker to unload.
• Residents must wear a mask. If you have to communicate with event workers or make a payment, you must have your mask on.
• All small loose electronics, cables, cords, remotes, etc. must be bagged and tied closed.
• Please be patient with event staff and volunteers, as the line will be moving a bit slower than normal in order to ensure an appropriate spacing between workers.
• If residents are not comfortable allowing our workers to unload their recyclable materials from their car (the truck or hatch back area) then please do not attend this event.
• Residents under quarantine or isolation protocol are not allowed to attend the event. If you have had COVID-19 in your household, you must be symptom free for at least two weeks before delivering your electronics to a recycling drop-off or event. In addition do not attend the event if you are experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, sore throat, headache, rigors, myalgia, loss of taste, loss of smell, or have been exposed to someone that has tested positive for COVID-19.
For more information on what will and will not be accepted, call Keener at 618-468-2782.