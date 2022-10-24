E-Cycling

Lewis and Clark Community College will host a community E-Waste drive in a couple of weeks. From 9am until noon both November 4 & 5, you can bring your electronic waste to the Tolle Lane parking lot across from the Lewis & Clark Godfrey Campus and dispose of it for free.

Nate Keener, the Director of Sustainability at Lewis and Clark, tells The Big Z most anything that has a cord or batteries can be e-cycled.

Keener - Most Everything With a Cord.mp3

All types of televisions, along with computer monitors, dehumidifiers, and refrigerators will be accepted with a charge from $5-$35 depending on size and type.

The following is a sampling of the items that will be accepted:

•    Computers, printers, cables and peripherals (keyboards, mice, etc.)

•    Fax machines, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, satellite receivers

•    Video game consoles, digital video disc player/recorders, portable digital music players

•    Networking equipment, server, telecommunications, phones, cell phones, clocks, etc.

•    VCR, stereos, and audio/video equipment (including cable/satellite)

•    Holiday lights, metal decorations and metal furniture

•    Electrical, cabling, communication machinery, and equipment

•    Home electronics, blenders, toasters, irons, etc.

•    Air conditioners, refrigerators and humidifiers

•    White goods: washers, dryers, dishwashers, furnaces, etc.

•    Medical equipment and all types of diagnostic equipment. (Call to verify equipment.)

•    Industrial machinery and equipment (including power and gas equipment)

•    Lawn equipment, tools, old mowers, tillers, etc.

•    Old motors, non-PCB type transformers and other electrical equipment

•    Car and rechargeable batteries and lead items

•    PCBs (capacitors/transformers/ballast)

•    Non-ferrous metals

The following items will NOT be accepted:

•    Radioactive materials

•    Alkaline batteries

•    Light bulbs

•    Household smoke detectors

•    Hazardous materials (oil/antifreeze/paint)

•    Non-electronics (tires/wood/asbestos/office waste/furniture/fiberglass/insulation/roofing/dirt)

•    Flammable materials

•    Other hazardous materials (pesticides/oil filters/air bags/lead/mercury switches/fluorescent lights)

•    Explosives (firearms/ammunition/shells)

•    DVDs and CDs, cassette tapes, VHS tapes  

The following items will be accepted but with a fee/charge:

•    Depending on size it will cost $5-$35 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle CRT, Projection, Plasma, flat screen and Console TV’s.

•    Depending on size it will cost $5-$20 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle LCD, LED, CRT monitors CJD to collect the fee.

•    Depending on size it will cost $5-$10 for residents/businesses/etc. to recycle Dehumidifies, mini Fridges, refrigerators.

Safety rules for Residents:

In order to ensure the health and safety of all, residents shall follow the below required guidelines. Workers may refuse service if a resident fails to comply with the below rules.

•    Materials to be recycled must be in the hatchback area or trunk of the vehicle.

•    Residents will remain in the vehicle with windows up, and our workers will unload for you.

•    Residents will unlock/open the trunk from inside the vehicle to allow worker to unload.

•    Residents must wear a mask. If you have to communicate with event workers or make a payment, you must have your mask on.

•    All small loose electronics, cables, cords, remotes, etc. must be bagged and tied closed.

•    Please be patient with event staff and volunteers, as the line will be moving a bit slower than normal in order to ensure an appropriate spacing between workers.

•    If residents are not comfortable allowing our workers to unload their recyclable materials from their car (the truck or hatch back area) then please do not attend this event.

•    Residents under quarantine or isolation protocol are not allowed to attend the event. If you have had COVID-19 in your household, you must be symptom free for at least two weeks before delivering your electronics to a recycling drop-off or event. In addition do not attend the event if you are experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath/difficulty breathing, sore throat, headache, rigors, myalgia, loss of taste, loss of smell, or have been exposed to someone that has tested positive for COVID-19.

For more information on what will and will not be accepted, call Keener at 618-468-2782.