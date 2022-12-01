The Sacred Grounds Café in Edwardsville will host an art exhibit beginning Friday featuring the work of a husband and wife with Riverbend roots. Dr. Andy Dykeman is a Chiropractic Physician at Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic in East Alton, while his wife Jennifer is an Art Therapist and Grief Counselor in Creve Coeur, Missouri.
The show will run from December 2 through January 15. The opening celebration will be held from 7-9pm on Friday. It is curated and sponsored by the Gogh Getters. Sacred Grounds Café is located at 233 N. Main Street in Edwardsville.