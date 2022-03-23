The Senate Judiciary committee has begun its work to confirm the next justice to the Supreme Court. The Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Senator Dick Durbin says that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has already met with all members of the committee, and she has broad support.
Durbin says her record speaks for itself and has the support of law enforcement groups and crime victims. He hopes for bipartisan support for Judge Brown Jackson. He’s reportedly been told in private by Republican lawmakers that she’s been impressive.