Illinois' Senior U.S. Senator is confused about why so many politicians are alleged to have classified documents in their private residences. In a search last year, the F-B-I allegedly found classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, the residence of former President Trump. Then, authorities allegedly found documents in former Vice President Mike Pence's and President Biden's homes.
Senator Durbin says it’s very different for members of Congress:
As part of a probe into President Biden, F-B-I agents searched Biden's Rehoboth Beach Home earlier this week but came up empty-handed.