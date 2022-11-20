On the heels of a reelection campaign announced by President Trump, Illinois' senior senator is pointing at someone in Illinois as a possible challenger. Democratic Whip Dick Durbin is 'not ruling out' Governor Pritzker despite being reelected to another four-year term.
Although Governor Pritzker has denied running for President, the state's top elected official has made speeches in New Hampshire and Florida. In the past, Governor Pritzker has said he supports President Biden running for another term.