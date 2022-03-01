Democrat U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois delivered a speech Monday on the Senate floor expressing his full support to the Ukrainian people as they push back against Russian military forces attacking cities across the country. In his remarks, Durbin recognized Poland for taking in Ukrainian refugees and called on the Biden Administration to grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ukrainians already in the United States.
Durbin is Co-Chair of the Senate Ukraine Caucus and he just returned from the Munich Security Conference and a visit to NATO allies, Poland, and Lithuania.