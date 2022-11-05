U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says after the attack on the Speaker of House’s Husband and continued threats of violence directed towards elected officials, that all of it needs to stop. That includes a recent threat directed towards Republican State Senator Darren Bailey who is running for Governor.
The man who left threatening a threatening voice mail for Bailey was charged on Wednesday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker condemned such threats, saying on Twitter it’s unacceptable and hate has no home in Illinois. Bailey agreed with Pritzker, saying such threats should never be tolerated.