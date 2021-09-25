President Biden has been holding meetings with key lawmakers on infrastructure talks in what Illinois' senior senator says could result in a bill in the matter of “days or weeks.” Sen. Democratic Whip Dick Durbin said the president is meeting with lawmakers to focus on domestic issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Durbin, the goal of the nation’s leader is to find common ground on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
Last month 19 Senate Republicans joined their counterparts across the aisle to pass a $550 billion bill to authorize spending on transportation measures like roads, bridges, and public transit.
Durbin said he's hopeful the same thing happens in the House of Representatives.