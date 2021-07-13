The U.S. Senate is getting back to work on a nationwide infrastructure bill this week. A somewhat bipartisan bill is expected to be pushed hard this week in Washington, D.C. It’s a pared-down bill that doesn’t have total backing from all Democrats or Republicans.
Sen. Dick Durbin said the test for the smaller, $900 billion plan will be simple math. And if there aren’t 60 votes for the infrastructure plan, then the path forward gets a little more difficult.
Durbin said many other votes are being planned for this month on broadband expansion and daycare funding.