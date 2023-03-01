A Dupo police officer remains hospitalized but is expected to recover after being shot during a confrontation last Sunday afternoon in the St. Clair County town. 40-year-old Reginald Allen is believed to be the shooter in the case that injured the officer and took the life of another man. Allen died of a self-inflicted gunshot Sunday evening during a standoff with police while barricaded inside his Dupo home.
The injured officer responded first and was allegedly shot by Allen, who police say had already shot and killed 46-year-old Darryl Mantz outside a nearby home. It’s believed Allen then drove the officer’s car to his home where the standoff began and lasted into Sunday evening. The investigation into the incident continues.