After you make your Christmas meals, don’t dump grease, oils, and fats down the drain. Illinois American Water wants you to help keep your drains and sewer lines clear of clogs this holiday season and over time, those items can build up and cause problems inside and outside the home.
In a public service announcement, the water and sewer company serving much of the Riverbend says the best way to dispose of those items is in the garbage:
They also says to only flush toilet paper down the toilet and avoid flushing disposable wipes, paper towels and facial tissues that can cause drain clogs over time.