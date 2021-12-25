Illinois American Water wants you to help keep your drains and sewer lines clear of clogs this holiday season. This annual reminder asks home owners to dump fats, oils, and grease in the trash and not to pour them down the drain.
In a public service announcement, the utility company says the best way to dispose of those items is in the garbage:
They suggest letting any grease, oil, or fats cool down, then pouring them into an old can and putting them in the trash. Also, only flush toilet paper down the toilet and avoid flushing disposable wipes, paper towels and facial tissues that can cause drain clogs over time. For more wastewater tips, check out this story at AdvantageNews.com