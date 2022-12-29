The Madison County Board is helping a Riverbend business celebrate 60 years.
At its December meeting, members of the Bethalto contingent of the board called up representatives of the Dugger Pools family to honor them with a proclamation.
Madison County Circuit Clerk Tom McRae said a few words about what it was like working for Dugger Pools one summer, more than 30 years ago.
McRae fondly recalled Mary Lou Dugger as the brains of the operation when he worked there, and husband Leo had the bigger than life personality.
He said the business is a true family business, into its third generation.