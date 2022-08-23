Illinois U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth visited the Metro East on Monday and hosted a round-table discussion with public safety leaders and officials in Granite City. The talks focused on the challenges faced by law enforcement and efforts at the federal level to ensure they have the resources they need to keep communities safe.
Duckworth also spoke to the officials about her bipartisan Public Safety Officer Support Act that President Biden signed into law last week.
Later in the day, Duckworth visited Cahokia Heights to discuss federal funding for needed storm water and sewer infrastructure repairs that could help alleviate chronic flooding issues. The junior Democrat senator is running for reelection this fall and is facing Republican Kathy Salvi.