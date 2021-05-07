U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) toured a Madison County COVID-19 vaccination site at American Legion Post No. 199 Friday and met with officials from the Madison County Health Department, Illinois National Guard and the American Legion to receive an update on the county’s vaccination efforts. Duckworth and officials discussed how federal and local entities can continue to support each other and help ensure that more Illinoisans who are able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 do so.
“While we’ve made such great improvements, we’re not yet on the other side of this pandemic,” Duckworth said. “The only way we’ll get there is if more Illinoisans get vaccinated as soon as possible. I’m proud of the work sites like this in Madison County and all across the state are doing to ensure we’re getting shots in arms, and I’ll keep working alongside state and local health officials to help ensure they have the federal support and resources they need.”
Duckworth has been a leader in helping secure resources for Illinois to help equitably and effectively distribute COVID-19 vaccines, as well as help ensure Illinoisans know vaccines are safe and effective. Earlier this week, Duckworth announced more than $9 million to support vaccine education and availability across the state. Last month, Duckworth penned an op-ed in the Southern Illinoisan urging those who are able to get vaccinated to protect those around them, and hosted a virtual town hall to answer questions from constituents about vaccine safety and accessibility.
Also this week, Duckworth toured the Melvin Price Lock and Dam and met with officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Ceres Barge Line and the Waterways Council Inc. Duckworth and the officials discussed the importance of safe and efficient inland waterway infrastructure, as well as dredging needs along the inland waterways.
The senator also toured the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site and met with the site’s superintendent, Lori Belknap, to learn more about the history of the site and discuss designating Cahokia Mounds as a national historic park. Duckworth helped introduce legislation to designate the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site as a National Historic Park to help preserve the historic, cultural and natural resources associated with the life of the Mississippian Culture, which is central to the heritage of many Native American nations and tribes.