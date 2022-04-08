As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois continues to support the call for year-round sales of E-15 to help alleviate the high prices at the pump.
She says she spoke this week with EPA Administrator Michael Regan about the possibility.
Last week, seven Illinois U.S. house lawmakers signed onto a bi-partisan letter sent to President Biden supporting the year-round sale of E-15, including Mike Bost, Cheri Bustos, Rodney Davis, Robin Kelly, Adam Kinzinger, Darin LaHood, and Mary Miller.