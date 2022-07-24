Democrat U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois says she's working on passing legislation that would end price gouging in the United States during times of crisis. Duckworth says her inspiration for her current bill comes on the record-high gas prices this summer, which she attributes to the oil and gas industry trying to scrape in profits on the heels of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
She says gas prices are still too high compared to the recent drop in the price of oil:
In March, Senator Duckworth sent a letter requesting President Joe Biden to direct U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to establish and chair a Gasoline Price Gouging Enforcement Task Force to carefully monitor and investigate oil and gas markets for potential violations of criminal or civil laws, including gasoline and diesel price gouging.
Duckworth also helped lead a bipartisan push to prioritize the year-round sale of E15 fuel and utilize American agriculture as a less costly energy solution.