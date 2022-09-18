The 13th annual Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball raised a record amount of money last weekend for a new ambulance for Alton Memorial Hospital. The Alton Memorial Hospital Services Foundation raised $203,000 – at least 50 percent more than any other year.
More than 350 people attended the event at NILO Farms in Brighton, which included the Homer Clark Quail Flush Championship, which pays tribute to Homer Clark Sr. and Homer Clark Jr. of Alton, who are in the Trapshooting Hall of Fame. There was also axe throwing courtesy of Riverbend Axe Throwing and Eric Schrumpf State Farm Insurance, plus raffles, a “Best Dressed” competition, the conclusion of the Duck Pluckers online auction, a silent auction, and the live auction. The online auction, held this year for the second time, raised close to $8,300.
Each year, the Duck Pluckers Ball raises funds for a new ambulance equipped with $125,000 worth of life-saving equipment.