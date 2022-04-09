The annual You Have a Voice! humanities speech competition returned to Lewis and Clark Community College’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre March 30. For the first time, the winner was a dual-credit student from Civic Memorial High School.
L&C Speech Professor Elizabeth Grant tells The Big Z CM senior Toni Reynolds, daughter of Kim and Scott Reynolds of Bethalto, earned first place with her speech entitled, “What Can One Learn from the Most Painful Moments?”
She says the competition was initiated about a decade ago thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information on L&C’s High School Partnership program, contact Yvette McLemore at ymclemor@lc.edu