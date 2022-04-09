You Have A Voice.jpg

Pictured are the winners of the 2022 You Have a Voice! Humanities Speech Competition. From left are Toni Reynolds (1st place), Sam Copeland (2nd place), and Joe Whiteside (3rd place).

The annual You Have a Voice! humanities speech competition returned to Lewis and Clark Community College’s Ann Whitney Olin Theatre March 30. For the first time, the winner was a dual-credit student from Civic Memorial High School.

L&C Speech Professor Elizabeth Grant tells The Big Z CM senior Toni Reynolds, daughter of Kim and Scott Reynolds of Bethalto, earned first place with her speech entitled, “What Can One Learn from the Most Painful Moments?”

Grant - CM student.mp3

She says the competition was initiated about a decade ago thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Grant - Started with grant.mp3

For more information on L&C’s High School Partnership program, contact Yvette McLemore at ymclemor@lc.edu