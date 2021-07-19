Drug overdose deaths were up dramatically last year, and most of that is attributable to the pandemic. The state of Illinois saw more than a 27 percent increase in deaths. A member of the OSF HealthCare staff said while the numbers may be shocking, for some they weren’t surprising.
With many factors contributing to mental health issues last year like isolation and economic issues, experts say many people turned to drugs as a coping mechanism. Cheryl Crowe, vice president of behavioral health for OSF, said at one time prescription painkillers were the focus of the overdose epidemic, but now they are seeing a variety of substances.
The CDC data suggests fentanyl was involved in more than 60 percent of the overdose deaths last year. If you or someone you know is struggling with a substance abuse disorder, reaching out to a behavioral health navigator can get you connected to those who can help.