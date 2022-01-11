A high-speed chase on Monday ended with a crash at the entrance of Lewis and Clark Park in Hartford and a suspect taken into custody, allegedly in possession of a controlled substance packaged for delivery. 25-year-old Carlos Boles of the 2,700 block of Judson Avenue is charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding, and Failure to Report an Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death.
The pursuit started in East Alton, headed toward Hartford, then to South Roxana where two of the village’s officers were injured after Boles allegedly rammed their car near the town’s Casey’s General Store. Police Chief Bob Coles then picked up the pursuit, hitting speeds of more than 100pmh before the crash at Lewis and Clark Park, where Boles was taken into custody without further incident. He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.