Bethalto Police and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together last Friday to carry out a drug warrant at the Old Oak Trailer Park resulting in charges against one person. Later in the day, police responded to the park and arrested another person on a separate drug charge. Both cases are connected to the possession of Meth.
Following the drug raid, 42-year-old Douglas Peterson of the 100 block of Wesley Drive was taken into custody on outstanding felony warrants. Police say his brother was also taken into custody on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant, but he was not identified. Douglas Peterson is charged with unlawful possession of more than 5 grams of Meth and bond was set at $50,000. Later in the day, Bethalto Police responded to the same street and arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Peters, also of the 100 block of Wesley Drive. He is charged with unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver. His bond was also set at $50,000.