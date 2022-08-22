Normal end of summer maintenance around the house might include resealing your asphalt driveway but the Better Business Bureau says to keep an eye out for scammers. It’s not uncommon for amateur workers to try to go around to neighborhoods and drum up on-the-spot business and that should be a red flag.
BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells the Big Z, if the offer is too good to be true, it probably is:
He says many times the scammer wants money up front, or even half of the payment, then does a sub-par job or leaves before finishing and you end up having to pay someone else to re-do work
For more information from the BB about home repair and other scams, go to www.bbb.org