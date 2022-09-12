Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is reminding drivers to follow the state's Move Over law. Under the law, if you see a vehicle stopped on the side of the road with its lights flashing, you must slow down and change lanes, if possible, says Secretary White.
Violators face fines ranging between $100 and $10,000. If they end up hurting of killing someone their driver's license will be suspended.
At least 18 Illinois State Police squad cars have been struck by those not following Scott's Law so far this year.