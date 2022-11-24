Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White's office is reminding the public that the extension on driver's license and state ID expiration dates ends soon. Drivers were given more time to get their licenses renewed during the pandemic, but that extension is coming to end on December first.
Secretary of State spokesperson Henry Haupt says they have tried to alert people about their options.
For more information and to see if your local driver's services facility takes appointments, visit the website: ilsos.gov.