Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias says that all offices and driver services facilities will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day. The offices will either observe the holiday tomorrow (Sat) or on the actual holiday which is Monday.
If your local driver services office is normally open Tuesday through Saturday, then the office will be closed tomorrow (Sat) for the holiday. If the office runs on a Monday through Friday schedule, then the office will be closed on Monday.
All offices and facilities will be open for business on Tuesday, February 21.
Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, or renewing license plate stickers. Here's the link https://www.ilsos.gov/