The driver of a vehicle that collided with a police van on Wednesday, claiming the life of an officer, has been identified.
Alfred Mayes, 33, of Glasgow Village, Missouri, died of injuries sustained in the crash that also claimed the life of 42-year-old St. Louis County Police Detective Antonio Valentine. Both men were taken from the crash scene to area hospitals, where they died.
A second officer with Valentine suffered minor injuries. KMOV-TV reports Mayes had an extensive criminal history and was allegedly fleeing from a police traffic stop in a stolen car when the vehicle collided with a police van on Chambers Road near Crete on Wednesday afternoon.
Valentine had served with the St. Louis County police since 2007 and recently joined the drug unit. He is survived by four children, ages 12-22, was an Army combat veteran of Iraq and recently retired from the U.S. Air Force Reserve. The BackStoppers Organization is assisting his family and funeral arrangements are pending.