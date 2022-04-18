One person was killed, and several others injured in a two-vehicle crash in Greenville Saturday afternoon. Two of the injured were teenagers from Alton. Illinois State Police say the victim was a 23-year-old female from Greenville whose car was struck head on by another vehicle that was trying to make a turn onto the highway.
The crash took place just before 1:30pm Saturday on U.S. Route 40 at Highway 127 in Greenville. Police say the driver that caused the accident was attempting to turn from Route 40 onto Highway 127 and collided head on with the second vehicle that was traveling eastbound. The driver of the second vehicle died at the scene while three passengers in her vehicle, a 13- and 17-year-old from Alton and a 25-year-old from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were taken to area hospitals with injuries. The 16-year-old driver of the first vehicle was also injured. The crash remains under investigation.