The Dream Center of Alton public profile is now listed on Inside Out Network as part of a partnership with the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Dream Center’s mission is to help recently incarcerated people become productive members of society. Inside Out describes itself as working like a dating site for reentry.
According to its website, inmates and returning citizens can search, find relevant matches, and directly message service providers. Steven Johnson, director of community relations and intake coordinator at The Dream Center of Alton, said it’s programs like these that can hopefully prevent recidivism.
Now that they have a public profile on the network, they can work with the Parole Division to refer returning citizens to The Dream Center. You can see the profile at https://insideoutnetwork.net/provider/2877/2/15/62002