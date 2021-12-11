An Alton organization focused on getting former prisoners reintegrated into society recently held an event to help brighten the day of some children.
The Dream Center of Alton hosted its Christmas Experience to serve Kids With Incarcerated Parents at the Snyder Center at The River Church on Fosterburg Road.
The food was provided by Imo’s Pizza in Wood River, and volunteers donated cookies and crayons for children to color Christmas scenes while at the event. Steven Johnson, director of community relations and intake coordinator at The Dream Center of Alton, said everyone had a great time and the kids were smiling.
He said 69 children of all ages from Madison and Jersey counties attended.
Johnson said donations will help expand their program. If you would like to donate to The Dream Center of Alton, you can mail a check to: The Dream Center of Alton, P.O. Box 1044; Alton, IL 62002; or visit the PayPal page.