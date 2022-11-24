The City of Wood River will celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ this weekend while simultaneously kicking off the beginning of the Christmas season. Event organizers want attendees to enjoy a day of shopping small, eating local and supporting the community. The Downtown Wood River Christmas event will be Saturday from 11am-3:30pm.

It's sponsored by the Wood River Police Association. Police Chief Brad Wells tells the Big Z how this event came to be.

The event will be based out of the old shoe shop at 55 E. Ferguson Avenue, which will serve as Santa’s North Pole. There will be a petting zoo right next to it, according to Wells..