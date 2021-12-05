Don’t fall for that online weather hoax. Well-meaning friends and family might share some of this information on social media from so-called weather experts who have their own forecasting pages, but the state’s top weather expert says know your sources before you share it.
State Climatologist Trent Ford says you start seeing those as we move into the winter season — those posts that predict major snow events with booming headlines, but he says you should consider the source.
Ford has served as state climatologist since 2019.