Although Valentine's Day only comes once a year, there are scammers in cyberspace that are using the desire for a relationship to scam people 365 days a year. The Better Business Bureau warns that romance scammers use dating websites, apps, Facebook, and other social media.
BBB Investigator Don O'Brien tells The Big Z they meet victims, interact with them, and quickly try to get them to move to a different form communication such as email or texting.
Criminals posing as potential romantic “matches” may lead victims on for a while, then suddenly claim they’ve got big medical bills, or some other emergency need for money.