Alton Memorial Hospital will host their sixteenth annual Memorial Service for domestic violence victims on October 19th. Once again, the Third Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council will team up with Alton Memorial to remember and honor abuse victims, including 14 victims from Madison County who died in domestic violence related circumstances since the last memorial in 2019.
Tina Culp, Coordinator for the 3rd Judicial Circuit Family Violence Prevention Council tells The Big Z the names of those 14 victims will be read during the ceremony.
According to the groups, over 112 victims of abuse have died in Madison County since 1996. The service will be held on Wednesday October 19th from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Healing Garden at Alton Memorial. The free event is open to the public and includes a light buffet afterwards.