A dog is expected to recover after being shot by a Madison County Sheriff's Department Deputy Wednesday in Alton. The deputy was attempting to serve legal documents at a residence in the 3,200 block of College Avenue in Alton when two dogs got out of the house and are said to have begun aggressively chasing the Deputy.
The incident began around 1:45pm when a person inside the residence opened the front door to speak to the Deputy. When the door was open, 2 dogs exited the residence in what was described as an aggressive manner. The person in the residence quickly told the Deputy that the dogs were not friendly. As the Deputy retreated, backing away from the porch, the dogs continued to "aggressively approach" and chase the Deputy. As the Deputy ran onto the property of the Alton Fire Department one of the dogs stopped its pursuit, but the other continued. At that point the Deputy shot the dog, which then ran back to its home. The dog was taken to a local veteranarian for treatment of the gunshot to the shoulder area. The Deputy was not injured in the ordeal.