The Piasa Palisades Group of Illinois Sierra Club will hold another Virtual Speaker Series event next week. You can attend the program via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. Featured in the virtual event will be the screening of a short documentary highlighting the history of the recently demolished Wood River Coal Power Station on the Berm Highway.
Piasa Palisades Group of Illinois Sierra Club spokesperson Virginia Woulfe-Beile says a recent Principia College graduate put together the documentary.
To register for the online presentation and film screening, head to the Sierra Club’s website. The meeting runs from 6-7:30 p.m.