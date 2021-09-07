Contrary to what some believe, the flu did not disappear last year. The numbers were down significantly, and doctors credit COVID-19 mitigation measures like wearing face masks, staying home, and hand-washing. Healthcare professionals are saying now is the time to get a flu shot.
Influenza activity typically begins in October, lasts through May, and peaks between December and February. Dr. Bill Walsh with OSF HealthCare reminds that if you feel sick, stay home.
If you have not yet gotten your COVID-19 vaccine and would like to get both, the CDC notes both flu and COVID-19 vaccines can safely be given at the same time. In addition to getting a flu shot, Walsh urges you to continue to practice COVID-19 safety precautions this fall and winter to not only protect from COVID-19, but also from flu and other illnesses.