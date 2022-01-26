With the return of below-freezing temperatures, now is a good time to remind you to protect your hands in this weather. Too much time spent outside when it’s cold or not taking proper safety measures when outside can result in serious, even life-threatening, illness or injury to your hands and upper extremities, which is why a doctor with OSF HealthCare reminds it is important to remain cautious when venturing outside in the winter months.
Dr. Mary Elizabeth Rashid, an OSF HealthCare hand and upper extremity surgeon, says the injuries she most frequently sees during this time of year occur that result in what are known as FOOSH (fall onto an outstretched hand) injuries.
In order to avoid a fall this winter, it is important to wear shoes with proper gripping, apply salt to talking paths prior to a snowfall, and to pay close attention to potential black ice. Also, she says to be sure not to delay seeking medical attention if necessary. Another result of extremely cold conditions that can cause damage to your hands is frostbite.
Signs and symptoms of frostbite include white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels firm or waxy, and numbness.