If you are an outdoor enthusiast that likes to be on the water, an official with the Department of Natural Resources says it’s a great time to make sure everything on your boat is in working order. If you're getting out for the first time, give your boat and equipment a once over so you avoid any issues.
DNR Conservation Police Acting Captain John Williamson says you should check all of your safety equipment and running gear.
The spring trout season began Friday. Capt. Williamson reminds to make sure all your permits and licenses are up to date.