A campaign focused on distracted driving awareness across Illinois returns. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local law enforcement agencies around Illinois the entire month of April.
Captain Joe Halbrooks of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department tells The Big Z you can expect increased patrols and enforcement zones the entire month.
All use of cell phones in work and school zones are prohibited. The use of any electronic device to text, email, access the internet or otherwise communicate electronically while driving is prohibited in Illinois.