Governor JB Pritzker is issuing a disaster proclamation for several central and southern Illinois counties hit by Friday's destructive storms. High speed winds downed power lines and trees, and six tornadoes were reported in Illinois, including the one that hit an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, killing six people.
The governor says the proclamation expedite the state's ability to provide resources to areas that need the most help.
Governor Pritzker says he's working with the White House to make sure federal resources are available as well, and thanks all the community groups and volunteers that have stepped up to assist.