Lewis and Clark Community College will conduct a full-scale disaster exercise on its Godfrey campus in a little over a month. On March 25 you may see extra emergency vehicles on the campus if you are on campus. The college was doing these trainings annually pre-COVID.

In addition to area first responders, Dr. Lori Artis, Vice President of Administration at the college says this training will involve students in their nursing program

We’ll have more information on this drill, and any impacts it may have on the local area as we get closer to the date.