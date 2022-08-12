Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster declaration on Thursday following a massive warehouse fire in Madison this week at Interco recycling on Fox Avenue. The declaration covers Madison and St. Clair counties and will help usher in the use of state resources, personnel, and equipment to help those affected by the fire.
The warehouse is still smoldering today after Wednesday’s blaze that brought more than 40 area fire departments to the scene and smoke that could be seen throughout the St. Louis region. Crews could be on the scene for most of the weekend. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and two buildings were destroyed. The governor’s proclamation is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 30 days.