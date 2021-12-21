As we get ready for the feasts that can be common during Thanksgiving, a spokesperson with OSF HealthCare has some tips on how to keep from overindulging this holiday season. The New Year is when we start making resolutions to lose weight. The main reason we need to do that is because we ate too much over the holidays.
Nicole O’Neill is a clinical dietitian with OSF HealthCare. She tells The Big Z it’s ok to enjoy yourself.
Eating smaller portions can help control food intake. There are some psychological things you can do like using a smaller plate, fill it up and then take a break before thinking about grabbing a second serving.