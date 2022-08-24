When a child can’t see the world clearly, their development and learning abilities could be directly impacted. According to the American Optometric Association, one in four school-age children has a vision disorder. an OSF HealthCare pediatrician says kids could benefit from vision screenings even earlier.
Dr. Mike Endris says vision loss and vision deficits are one of the most common ailments in childhood, and oftentimes there are no symptoms, and screening is the best way to detect these problems. He cites a new screening process that involves the use of an iPhone called GoCheck Kids as one way of doing so. He says early detection of vision abnormalities can make a huge impact on a child’s development, physically, academically, and emotionally.
The most common vision abnormalities in children are nearsightedness, farsightedness, amblyopia (lazy eye) or astigmatism. Signs of eye health issues in kids can include frequent rubbing of the eyes, squinting, tilting, or turning of the head to look at objects, or noticeable wandering eyes. If you notice your child struggling with vision issues, contact their pediatrician or a pediatric optometrist.