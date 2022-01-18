People with diabetes have enough to worry about when it comes to management of their disease. But a recent study indicates adults with diabetes also need to be extra careful of COVID-19 as they are more likely to be hospitalized and die if infected. A nurse practitioner with OSF HealthCare offers some advice for diabetics.
The study found patients older than 40 were seven times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to younger patients. The bottom line, Tanya Munger says, is people with diabetes should take all precautions necessary to stay as healthy as possible.
The complications and risks are much greater for diabetics with co-morbidity conditions such as heart disease, chronic kidney disease, and things of that nature, and if their diabetes is not well managed. Some of the complications being seen with people who are hospitalized with COVID include diabetic ketoacidosis; sometimes they’re having severe hypoglycemia; some are going into acute renal failure, blood clots and even strokes.