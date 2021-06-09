The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Illinois 143 will be temporarily closed to through traffic between Schwartz Road and Seminole Street in Edwardsville. The closure will be in place Monday, June 14, by 5:30 a.m. and is anticipated to reopen by noon Saturday, June 19, weather permitting.
This temporary road closure is needed to replace the crossroad culvert under Illinois 143 at Wyandotte Street. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will be performing the work. Traffic control signage and changeable message boards will be utilized during this work. A detour will be established utilizing Governor’s Parkway and Illinois 159 during the temporary road closure. Access for residents and business within the closure will be maintained.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.