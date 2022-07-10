“The Greatest Show in Godfrey.” That’s the theme for this year’s Great Godfrey Maze, which boasts a circus design. The maze is back this year after last year’s cancellation due to a corn crop that barely grew. The switch was made this year to plant Sunn Hemp.
Sunn Hemp grows about 12 feet tall, and costs about half of what growing a corn field would. Godfrey Park and Recreation Director Chris Logan tells The Big Z while some are under the misconception hemp and marijuana are the same, that is not the case.
As for when the maze will open, the plan is to operate on weekends beginning Friday, September 16. Fall fest will be Saturday, September 24. The Haunted Maze will be the entire month of October, starting on the 1st.