Raindrops couldn’t drown out voices from the past, speaking amidst the weathered graves of Alton Cemetery on Saturday for Vintage Voices.
The yearly celebration of Alton’s history carried on despite the weather, and will return today (Oct. 3) and next weekend (Oct. 9-10). Jacoby Arts Center will host a non-walking performance at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
This is Vintage Voices’ 20th anniversary, and this year’s version is celebrating other notable milestones, event chair Jody Basola said.
Actors at nine sites portray historical figures who tell stories of Alton’s past. Some of this year’s speakers are a Stratford Hotel cleaner, a woman who led voter registration efforts, a Union Army soldier and a nationally recognized music teacher.
Director Kerry Miller said the final stop is a special addition to this year’s event.
Proceeds benefit the cemetery and community organizations.
Walking tours leave every 15 minutes between noon and 2:30 p.m. at the cemetery entrance at Fifth and Vine streets in Alton. Tickets are available at the event and at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton; and online at vintagevoices.eventbrite.com.